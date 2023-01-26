Man accused of stealing woman’s car, trying to break into home

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after police say he went into a woman’s home uninvited, stole her car and then tried to break into another home.

According to the Danville Police Department, officers responded around 9:30 Wednesday night to a home on W. Erskine Drive.

The woman who lives there told officers the suspect had arrived at her home wearing a mask over his face. Initially, the victim believed it may be her grandson. However, after the man pulled his mask down, she recognized him as 64-year-old Frederick Falor, a former acquaintance.

Police say Falor told the victim he wanted the keys to her car. After Falor was in the home for almost an hour, police say the victim turned over her keys, and Falor left.

Just before 11 p.m., police say they got a call about a burglary in progress at a home on Sycamore Street and the caller believed the suspect to be Falor. We’re told the person who lives at Sycamore Street home has an active protection order against him.

While officers were on the way to that scene, police say they spotted the stolen car in the Speedway parking lot. Police say Falor was inside the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. Officers also determined that Falor was under the influence.

Falor was arrested on several charges including burglary, operating a motor vehicle under the influence - 4th offense, theft of auto and violation of a Kentucky EPO.

