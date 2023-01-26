Man wanted for questioning after woman dropped off at hospital with gunshot wounds

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies are looking for a man so they can question him after a shooting in Pulaski County.

The sheriff’s office says a 44-year-old woman showed up at the emergency room of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Thursday with several gunshot wounds.

They say a man dropped her off at the hospital and then left.

The sheriff’s office is currently looking for that man, 48-year-old Sonny Powell. We’re told deputies want to question him. They say he has been in a relationship with the shooting victim.

They say Powell was last known to be driving a 1997 black Jeep.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting victim was transferred to a Lexington hospital, but we don’t know her current condition.

This is a developing story.

