Planning Commission discusses proposed soccer stadium in Lexington

Lexington’s new soccer stadium was one of the main topics of discussion in Wednesday’s Planning...
Lexington’s new soccer stadium was one of the main topics of discussion in Wednesday’s Planning Commission meeting.(WKYT)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s new soccer stadium was one of the main topics of discussion in Wednesday’s Planning Commission meeting.

The Lexington Sporting Club is proposing to build the stadium on Athens-Boonsboro road near I-75.

More

Hours of discussion all boiled down to a debate over a zone change and a conditional use permit that would allow the club to construct a 6,500-seat stadium along Athens-Boonesboro Road.

The club began constructing recreational fields at a neighboring site, but the year-long planning phase for its professional team carries on.

The zone change would allow not just for a stadium but also practice facilities, medical offices and more.

Planning staff say the move could create 300 new jobs and $30 million in economic impact for the city.

These changes were approved by the zoning committee and planning staff, but many have shown up in opposition.

The rebuttals began just after 5:00 p.m. and included some prominent city and county officials.

Circuit Judge Julie Goodman says it would be phenomenal to have a soccer stadium but opposes the location for Lexingtonians and the impact on rural life as someone who lives on neighboring property.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More snow showers are possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow showers will be back tonight
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Emergency management officials say the tractor-trailer got stuck in the railroad tunnel in...
Semi gets stuck in Kentucky railroad tunnel
We continue to hear from frustrated residents at the Veridian Apartments in Lexington who say...
Veridian Apartments resident claims complex is offering prorated rent in exchange for silence
Austin Epley is being held in the Whitley County Detention on burglary charges. The sheriff’s...
Kentucky homeowner holds burglary suspect at gunpoint

Latest News

Kentucky Children’s Hospital is debuting a new mobile clinic, meeting patients closer to home.
A new mobile clinic is ready to roll
After weeks of issues, The Veridian Apartment Complex has filed 13 eviction cases on tenants.
Veridian Apartments files eviction cases after weeks of issues
Authorities responded to a situation on Boonesboro Rd. Thursday afternoon.
Police: Lexington woman taken in for psyche evaluation after multi-county chase
Radon is colorless, inert, scentless, flavorless, and is the leading cause of lung cancer...
Kentuckians at greater risk of high Radon exposure