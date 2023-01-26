Planning Commission discusses proposed soccer stadium in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s new soccer stadium was one of the main topics of discussion in Wednesday’s Planning Commission meeting.

The Lexington Sporting Club is proposing to build the stadium on Athens-Boonsboro road near I-75.

Hours of discussion all boiled down to a debate over a zone change and a conditional use permit that would allow the club to construct a 6,500-seat stadium along Athens-Boonesboro Road.

The club began constructing recreational fields at a neighboring site, but the year-long planning phase for its professional team carries on.

The zone change would allow not just for a stadium but also practice facilities, medical offices and more.

Planning staff say the move could create 300 new jobs and $30 million in economic impact for the city.

These changes were approved by the zoning committee and planning staff, but many have shown up in opposition.

The rebuttals began just after 5:00 p.m. and included some prominent city and county officials.

Circuit Judge Julie Goodman says it would be phenomenal to have a soccer stadium but opposes the location for Lexingtonians and the impact on rural life as someone who lives on neighboring property.

