Police: Lexington woman taken in for psyche evaluation after multi-county chase

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman was taken in for a psychological evaluation after a multi-county police chase ended on Thursday.

Kentucky State Police says they were pursuing a vehicle on I-75 south that went into Madison County and continued into Clark County before ending on Boonsboro Road near George Rogers Clark High School.

KSP put the school on lockdown as a precaution.

KSP says after negotiations, 34-year-old Hannah Prosser of Lexington was taken into custody and transported by Lexington PD officers to a local hospital for psychological evaluation.

Prosser is being charged with speeding, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police and wanton endangerment.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.