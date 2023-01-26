Police: Lexington woman taken in for psyche evaluation after multi-county chase

Police: Lexington woman taken in for psyche evaluation after multi-county chase
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman was taken in for a psychological evaluation after a multi-county police chase ended on Thursday.

Kentucky State Police says they were pursuing a vehicle on I-75 south that went into Madison County and continued into Clark County before ending on Boonsboro Road near George Rogers Clark High School.

KSP put the school on lockdown as a precaution.

KSP says after negotiations, 34-year-old Hannah Prosser of Lexington was taken into custody and transported by Lexington PD officers to a local hospital for psychological evaluation.

Prosser is being charged with speeding, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police and wanton endangerment.

