UK’s Manning, Smith to play in Collegiate Bowl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky offensive lineman Tashawn Manning and defensive back Keidron Smith will play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m., Jan. 28, on the NFL Network.

Manning transferred to UK after five seasons at Auburn. The Apopka, Fla. native started 12 games at right guard for the Wildcats.

Smith played four seasons at Ole Miss before coming to UK. The West Palm Beach native was named a second-team All-SEC defensive back, after recording 46 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions for the Cats last season.

