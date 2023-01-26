Veridian Apartments files eviction cases after weeks of issues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After weeks of issues, The Veridian Apartment Complex has filed 13 eviction cases on tenants.

The Lexington Fair Housing Council tells us they have been working with one of those tenants, Justin Berry.

Berry says he was told to contact the complex’s attorneys about getting compensation after he had to move out of his apartment due to water damage.

He says the complex has now filed to evict him saying he owes more than $1,300.

Berry says his rent is only 1,100, and he believes he’s also being billed for water expenses due to the busted pipes.

“It’s just frustrating because I had to go back to my mom’s house and stay there for a whole week,” said Berry. “No one answers the phones. No one knows what’s going on. It’s just a lot of emotions that’s built up from them.”

Those cases will be heard in Fayette County District Court at 9:30 a.m. on January 31.

