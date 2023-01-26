Woman finds stray kitten under her seat during Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium

A 7-week-old stray kitten was found at Arrowhead Stadium during a Chiefs game. (Source: KCTV)
By Marleah Campbell and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A woman at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Jaguars on Saturday never would have imagined her take-home souvenir would be a tiny kitten.

Jennifer Sievers, a 10-year season ticket holder at Arrowhead Stadium, said everyone around her was searching for a pair of lost glasses.

“People in front of us were looking, we’re looking underneath the seats, and I lift up my coat that had been on top of my bag, and I just see these terrified orange eyes staring back at me,” she said.

Those eyes belonged to a 7-week-old stray kitten trying to find shelter in the noisy stadium.

“My husband took off his scarf and we took off our gloves and kind of put it in there, so she’d be comfortable and warm,” Sievers said.

The kitten, looking for a safe spot in the world’s loudest stadium, picked well.

Sievers took her home after the Chiefs’ win, then to Lee’s Summit Animal Hospital Monday morning where she works as a registered veterinary technician.

“Everybody just kind of said it seemed like fate with my job and everything,” she said. “They’re like, ‘You’re meant to take her home.’”

The kitten was named Sandy Reid after Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Sandy Reid is still looking for her permanent home. If you’re interested in adopting her, you can email the animal hospital at info@lsahospital.com.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More snow showers are possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow showers will be back tonight
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Emergency management officials say the tractor-trailer got stuck in the railroad tunnel in...
Semi gets stuck in Kentucky railroad tunnel
We continue to hear from frustrated residents at the Veridian Apartments in Lexington who say...
Veridian Apartments resident claims complex is offering prorated rent in exchange for silence
Austin Epley is being held in the Whitley County Detention on burglary charges. The sheriff’s...
Kentucky homeowner holds burglary suspect at gunpoint

Latest News

Kentucky Children’s Hospital is debuting a new mobile clinic, meeting patients closer to home.
A new mobile clinic is ready to roll
UK students and workers are rolling up their sleeves to give blood inside the Gatton Student...
Florida claims slight lead over UK in Big Blue Slam blood drive with one day left
The first day of the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols was completed Thursday.
5 Memphis cops charged with murder in Tyre Nichols’ death
Alex Murdaugh, 54, is standing trial on two counts of murder. Investigators said his...
1st officer: Alex Murdaugh didn’t cry over dead wife and son
FILE - A man walks past boxes that were moved out of the Eisenhower Executive Office building,...
Former presidents, VPs asked to re-check for classified docs