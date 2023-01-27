15 Club Fan Fest connects Big Blue Nation with UK athletes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Big Blue Nation has a chance to meet some of their favorite wildcats during the first ever 15 club Fan Fest.

Saturday is going to be the 15 Club’s first ever Fan Fest held at Central Bank Center in Lexington.

The 15 Club is a membership club that Wildcat fans can join to contribute and engage with the UK student-athletes in various activities that have to do with name image and likeness. And Saturday, 90% of those proceeds go directly back to the student-athletes.

It’s going to be Lexington’s biggest party in celebration of name image and likeness,” said Athlete Advantage’s Chief Revenue Officer Brian Miller

With events like this, the 15 Club looks to make Kentucky the gold standard for NIL opportunities.

“Since NIL has happened about a year and a half ago, it’s really provided a new voice for the student-athletes, and they get to interact with fans in a way they have never really been able to,” said Miller. “So we are going to showcase 40 student-athletes of volleyball and football players.”

Kentucky Football players like new quarterback Devin Leary and another new transfer Ray Davis will be in attendance, as well as many other big names on the football team. and the entire UK Volleyball Team will also be there, eager to meet and hang out with their fans.

“Tomorrow at fanfest it’s really awesome for the fans to come in and meet us because don’t get very much interaction with them unless it’s after a game or at the grocery store,” said UK Volleyball player Azhani Tealer. “But we’ll be signing autographs and taking photos and meeting people that make this all happen, so it’s really exciting.”

Doors open tomorrow at 4 p.m., tickets are still available for just $15, and then children 12 and under are admitted for free.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.