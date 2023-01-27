Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Half and Half Weekend

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a very windy day taking shape as a weak front impacts the region. This kicks off a half and half weekend before we get into a setup likely to feature winter weather threats next week.

Winds today will be very gusty with temps in the 40s. There’s also a small chance for a shower in the far north later this evening as a weak front drops into the Ohio Valley.

As far as the weekend goes, Saturday looks amazing with highs in the 50s with a partly sunny sky. Winds will still be gusty from the southwest.

Clouds thicken quickly by the evening with rain arriving Saturday night and Sunday. Sunday looks pretty darn wet before cold air crashes back in for Monday with the chance for some rain and snow.

The boundary then becomes rather stationary across our region, likely setting up much farther south than what we just saw. This will put Kentucky in the line of fire for more winter weather threats as waves of low pressure form along this boundary.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Arrest warrant issued for man after woman dropped off at hospital with gunshot wounds
Multiple crashes cause backup on I-75
Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky
Authorities responded to a situation on Boonesboro Rd. Thursday afternoon.
Police: Lexington woman taken in for psyche evaluation after multi-county chase
Emergency management officials say the tractor-trailer got stuck in the railroad tunnel in...
Semi gets stuck in Kentucky railroad tunnel
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student

Latest News

Tracking a warm wild wind and a mix of sun and clouds prior to our next weather maker, which...
Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast
Snowflake
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snow Showers Slow Down Tonight
Accumulations possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow showers continue
More snow showers are possible
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gusty Winds Usher In Some Snow