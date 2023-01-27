Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Half and Half Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a very windy day taking shape as a weak front impacts the region. This kicks off a half and half weekend before we get into a setup likely to feature winter weather threats next week.

Winds today will be very gusty with temps in the 40s. There’s also a small chance for a shower in the far north later this evening as a weak front drops into the Ohio Valley.

As far as the weekend goes, Saturday looks amazing with highs in the 50s with a partly sunny sky. Winds will still be gusty from the southwest.

Clouds thicken quickly by the evening with rain arriving Saturday night and Sunday. Sunday looks pretty darn wet before cold air crashes back in for Monday with the chance for some rain and snow.

The boundary then becomes rather stationary across our region, likely setting up much farther south than what we just saw. This will put Kentucky in the line of fire for more winter weather threats as waves of low pressure form along this boundary.

