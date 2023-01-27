Distribution center to close; 212 Kentuckians losing jobs

"Sorry, we're closed" sign
"Sorry, we're closed" sign(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - One distribution plant in Southern Kentucky will be shutting its doors before the end of the year, putting more than 200 people out of a job.

TCO, LCC in Corbin, which has been in a long-term packing and distribution contract with ams-OSRAM during the past 25 years, announced that their contract with the company would not be renewed at the end of 2023 and that their facility on KY-3041 will be shutting down.

TCO will be terminating all of its 212 remaining employees between April 1 and December 31, 2023. The notice from the company stated that the terminations will be coming in stages.

The company doesn’t offer a severance package but will be offering retention bonuses to employees who do not leave until their position is eliminated.

TCO also said that it will make every effort to enter into contracts with other businesses

