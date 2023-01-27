Fayette Co. Public Schools closed Friday due to icy roads
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools are closed Friday, Jan. 27.
The district joins a list of others that closed throughout the morning due to icy road conditions.
FCPS says all schools and offices will be closed.
There are a number of crashes across the city causing traffic troubles because of ice on the roads.
You can find a full list of closings here.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.