Fayette Co. Public Schools closed Friday due to icy roads

school closings
school closings(MGN)
WKYT News Staff
Jan. 27, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools are closed Friday, Jan. 27.

The district joins a list of others that closed throughout the morning due to icy road conditions.

FCPS says all schools and offices will be closed.

There are a number of crashes across the city causing traffic troubles because of ice on the roads.

You can find a full list of closings here.

