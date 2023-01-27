Freeman’s 25 points keys Morehead State’s 76-72 victory over Little Rock

Mark Freeman collected 25 points to help lead the Morehead State men's basketball team past the...
Mark Freeman collected 25 points to help lead the Morehead State men's basketball team past the Little Rock Trojans 76-72 at home Thursday(Morehead State)
By Lee K. Howard
Jan. 26, 2023
MOREHEAD, KY -- Mark Freeman collected 25 points to help lead the Morehead State men’s basketball team past the Little Rock Trojans 76-72 at home Thursday in the first-ever matchup between the longest-tenured Ohio Valley Conference school and one of the three newest.

Freeman added five assists and two steals to his 25-point game to lead the Eagles (13-9, 6-3 OVC). Drew Thelwell scored in double figures for the 10th straight game with 14 points to go along with two assists, while Alex Gross helped out with 10 points, six rebounds and a career-high tying four blocks. Branden Maughmer chipped in with 12 points and two blocks coming off the bench. Freeman is now averaging 21.7 points in conference games.

Morehead State took advantage of excellent ball movement in Thursday’s game, piling up 18 assists on 30 made field goals. Freeman’s five assists paced the Eagles and Jake Wolfe also contributed with five assists of his own.

Morehead State did a great job disrupting Little Rock shots in the contest, coming away with six blocks. Gross’ four rejections led the way individually for the Eagles.

How It Happened

After falling behind 29-26, Morehead State went on a 9-0 run with 3:19 left in the first half, culminating in a bucket from Gross, to take a 35-29 lead. The Eagles then lost some of that lead, but still entered halftime with a 38-34 advantage.

Morehead State kept its lead intact before going on a 7-0 run, finished off by Freeman’s three, to grow the lead to 50-40 with 17:22 to go in the contest. The Trojans narrowed the margin and tied the game at 70-all before Maughmer drilled a go-ahead three-pointer with 1:49 left. But the Eagles still held on for the 76-72 win. Morehead State took care of business in the paint, recording 20 of its 38 points in the lane in the second half.

