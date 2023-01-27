Good Question: How long is blood useable after its donated?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We know there is a big need for blood donations, but if you give, how long will it last?

For today’s Good Question, Steve asks, when you give blood, how long does it stay useable? Does it expire or coagulate after so long? Is it just thrown away after a certain time?

Eric Lindsey with the Kentucky Blood Center says it depends on the type of blood product.

Red blood cells can be stored in refrigerators for up to 42 days. He says it’s rare to hit that expiration because of how low their supply has been. It usually takes 24-48 hours to get the blood tested and then goes right back out the door to help people.

Platelets can be stored, at room temperature, for only seven days.

The Red Cross says whole blood can be stored for 21 to 35 days depending on the anticoagulant used.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

