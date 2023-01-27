Green Dot, ONE Lexington hosting online bystander training

ONE Lexington offering active bystander training this weekend
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Green Dot Lexington is teaming up with ONE Lexington and others to put together important training for those in the city.

If you are 18 years and older, they are hosting a Bystander Awareness Intervention training class on Zoom Saturday morning.

Green Dot Lexington is always helping within the community. Every month they host a training session.

Their goal is for people to start being active bystanders, helping improve the city and making it a safer place for everyone.

“It is a program that teaches the everyday person what they can do to step into a situation safely and de-escalate a situation and prevent violence from occurring,” said Dawn Rnyon of Green Dot Lexington.

According to the US department of justice, a bystander is present for about 70% of assaults. With bystander training like this, they hope to improve those statistics.

“If we can find preventative measures then we can kind of decrease some of the numbers and be more effective and efficient in our numbers,” said Kenneth Payne of ONE Lexington

Some important information that you will learn is how to recognize harmful behaviors, identify the barriers that may prevent you or others from helping and the Options to help you safely intervene.

Green Dot focuses on three main aspects: direct, delegate and distract.

The goal is to help more friends, family, neighbors and fellow community members. It’s just one step in ending domestic violence and sexual violence in the city.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Arrest warrant issued for man after woman dropped off at hospital with gunshot wounds
Multiple crashes cause backup on I-75
Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky
Authorities responded to a situation on Boonesboro Rd. Thursday afternoon.
Police: Lexington woman taken in for psyche evaluation after multi-county chase
Emergency management officials say the tractor-trailer got stuck in the railroad tunnel in...
Semi gets stuck in Kentucky railroad tunnel
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student

Latest News

Big Blue Nation has a chance to meet some of their favorite wildcats during the first-ever 15...
15 Club Fan Fest connects Big Blue Nation with UK athletes
This week is the six-month anniversary of historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. In Breathitt...
Recovery still underway six months after historic EKY flooding
Crews responded to a crash involving a train and a semi in Pulaski County on Friday.
Train hits semi hauling fertilizer
Why did the snow cause so many road issues around Lexington this morning?
WATCH | Why did the snow cause so many road issues around Lexington this morning?