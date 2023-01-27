Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

Tracking a Mix of Sun and Clouds, for Saturday, then a Soggy Sunday
Tracking a warm wild wind and a mix of sun and clouds prior to our next weather maker, which...
Tracking a warm wild wind and a mix of sun and clouds prior to our next weather maker, which arrives on Sunday.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a warm wild wind and a mix of sun and clouds prior to our next weather maker, which arrives on Sunday. Expect an intense wind, from the SW, at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph.

That wind, blowing in some big changes for Sunday. A cold rain, on Sunday, will switch to snow showers and flurries by Monday morning.

We’ll see another threat for a winter mix on Tuesday and then Thursday. Highs cool from the lower 50s on Saturday to the 20s by Wednesday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Arrest warrant issued for man after woman dropped off at hospital with gunshot wounds
Emergency management officials say the tractor-trailer got stuck in the railroad tunnel in...
Semi gets stuck in Kentucky railroad tunnel
Authorities responded to a situation on Boonesboro Rd. Thursday afternoon.
Police: Lexington woman taken in for psyche evaluation after multi-county chase
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
Accumulations possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow showers continue

Latest News

Snowflake
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snow Showers Slow Down Tonight
Accumulations possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow showers continue
More snow showers are possible
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gusty Winds Usher In Some Snow
Another round of wintry weather is on the way
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast