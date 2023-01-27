Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a warm wild wind and a mix of sun and clouds prior to our next weather maker, which arrives on Sunday. Expect an intense wind, from the SW, at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph.

That wind, blowing in some big changes for Sunday. A cold rain, on Sunday, will switch to snow showers and flurries by Monday morning.

We’ll see another threat for a winter mix on Tuesday and then Thursday. Highs cool from the lower 50s on Saturday to the 20s by Wednesday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

