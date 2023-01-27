Kentucky Newsmakers 1/29: Ky. Transportation Secretary Jim Gray

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

There are some significant recent developments in transportation, from the announcement of the Brent Spence Bridge corridor to a long-range statewide plan that took feedback from 8,000 people about the future.

There’s a major push toward electric vehicles.

Where do things stand with a network of charging stations and will rural areas be remembered as that is rolled out?

We’ll also ask Secretary Gray about how the state prepares to respond to weather situations. Also, we ask why road improvements sometimes come ‘after’ developments are already done.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Arrest warrant issued for man after woman dropped off at hospital with gunshot wounds
Multiple crashes cause backup on I-75
Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky
Authorities responded to a situation on Boonesboro Rd. Thursday afternoon.
Police: Lexington woman taken in for psyche evaluation after multi-county chase
Emergency management officials say the tractor-trailer got stuck in the railroad tunnel in...
Semi gets stuck in Kentucky railroad tunnel
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student

Latest News

Officials worked to extinguish a semi on fire in northern Kentucky that was hauling Girl Scout...
Semi carrying Girl Scout cookies catches fire in Ky.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man wanted after woman shot, dropped off at Ky. hospital arrested in Illinois
A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little...
WATCH | Multiple crashes close part of I-75 in central Kentucky
"Sorry, we're closed" sign
Distribution center to close; 212 Kentuckians losing jobs