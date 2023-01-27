Kentucky Newsmakers 1/29: Ky. Transportation Secretary Jim Gray

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

There are some significant recent developments in transportation, from the announcement of the Brent Spence Bridge corridor to a long-range statewide plan that took feedback from 8,000 people about the future.

There’s a major push toward electric vehicles.

Where do things stand with a network of charging stations and will rural areas be remembered as that is rolled out?

We’ll also ask Secretary Gray about how the state prepares to respond to weather situations. Also, we ask why road improvements sometimes come ‘after’ developments are already done.

