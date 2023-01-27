Man wanted after woman shot, dropped off at Ky. hospital arrested in Illinois

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Pulaski County shooting has been arrested.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified Friday morning that 48-year-old Sonny Powell was arrested in Lombard, Illinois.

Powell is a suspect in connection with the shooting of 44-year-old Natosha Robinson.

Deputies say Robinson showed up at the emergency room Thursday with several gunshot wounds. They say a man dropped her off at the hospital and then left.

A warrant for the arrest of Sonny Powell was then issued. The sheriff’s office says Powell is not facing any charges in Illinois and will face the extradition process to be brought back to Kentucky.

The sheriff’s office says Robinson was transferred to UK Hospital, but we don’t know her current condition.

This is a developing story.

