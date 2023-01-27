Recovery still underway six months after historic EKY flooding

This week is the six-month anniversary of historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. In Breathitt...
This week is the six-month anniversary of historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. In Breathitt County, many people are still working to rebuild their homes.(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - This week marks six months since the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky that took the lives of 44 Kentuckians and destroyed hundreds of homes.

Rebuilding will take years, but the region has received lots of help along the way. Donors from across the world raised more than $13 million for recovery.

In Breathitt County, Wayne Getson is working to rebuild.

“I’m trying to build me a house back,” Getson said. “I gotta have somewhere to live, and this is it.”

Getson has lived in Jackson his whole life. His trailer was destroyed by the floods, and when he heard what it would cost to buy a new one...

“I said, ‘well, I believe I could build a house for that,’ so I let in on it, and that’s what I’m doing,” said Getson.

In the meantime, he’s living in a trailer provided by FEMA. Getson says FEMA has helped him with some supplies for the rebuild too, along with members of the community.

Before the floods, his neighborhood was full of trailers.

“Pretty much all the way around. Store there and store there. The rest was all trailers. And now nothing. Me. I’m it,” said Getson. “They all left; I stayed.”

When asked why he stayed, Getson said, “I ain’t got nowhere else to go. This is it, you know?”

Thursday, Governor Beshear announced that the total approved from FEMA is now more than $96.9 million. That’s a $1.4 million increase since last week.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Arrest warrant issued for man after woman dropped off at hospital with gunshot wounds
Multiple crashes cause backup on I-75
Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky
Authorities responded to a situation on Boonesboro Rd. Thursday afternoon.
Police: Lexington woman taken in for psyche evaluation after multi-county chase
Emergency management officials say the tractor-trailer got stuck in the railroad tunnel in...
Semi gets stuck in Kentucky railroad tunnel
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student

Latest News

Crews responded to a crash involving a train and a semi in Pulaski County on Friday.
Train hits semi hauling fertilizer
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 1/29: Ky. Transportation Secretary Jim Gray
Officials worked to extinguish a semi on fire in northern Kentucky that was hauling Girl Scout...
Semi carrying Girl Scout cookies catches fire in Ky.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man wanted after woman shot, dropped off at Ky. hospital arrested in Illinois