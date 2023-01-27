Train hits semi hauling fertilizer

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to a crash involving a train and a semi in Pulaski County on Friday.

According to a post on the Somerset Pulaski County Special Response Facebook page, a semi hauling 60,000 lbs of granular fertilizer pulled across the tracks in front of a train.

No one was hurt, but the entire load was dumped on the tracks and surrounding area. They also found out that the tank cars on top of the spill were loaded with alcohol.

Thankfully, they say the type of fertilizer involved is more stable as long as there isn’t fire. Crews were able to move the train for decontamination, and the scene is considered safe.

They say cleanup of the scene will continue through Friday.

