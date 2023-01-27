On Uniquely Kentucky with Amber Philpott | Brit Taylor

On Uniquely Kentucky | Brit Taylor
On Uniquely Kentucky | Brit Taylor(WKYT)
By Amber Philpott
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -As I was thinking about a guest list for this upcoming year on Uniquely Kentucky, I knew it had to include a number of musical artists.

It seems in the last year my ears have been delighted by so many new and upcoming Kentucky artists who are making their mark in the industry.

I am also amazed by the wealth of talent in this state, namely the amount of folks from eastern Kentucky who are really putting out some incredibly meaningful music and not within the confines of mainstream music.

So many of these up and coming artists are gaining fans not necessarily on the radio, but rather on streaming sites and on social media.

To kick off another season of Uniquely Kentucky, I am sitting down with Brit Taylor.

Taylor is an eastern Kentucky native who is releasing her sophomore album Kentucky Blue on February 3, 2023.

She is another shining example of the musical talent born and bred along the famed Country Music Highway or Route 23 that cuts a path through the mountains of eastern Kentucky.

Taylor’s new album is being produced by fellow Kentuckian Sturgill Simpson.

Taylor calls Kentucky Blue a celebration of her own healing and rebirth.

In this episode we talk all things music, how this record takes her back to her Appalachian roots and why in 2017 she turned off the radio and stopped listening to music in order to find her own sound.

