‘Horrible’: Man arrested for sexually abusing dog

The Alexandria Police Department says it has arrested a man for sexually abusing an animal. (Source: KALB)
By KALB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana say a man has been arrested in connection with animal abuse.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, 23-year-old Noah Tomlin was taken into custody after he sexually abused an animal this week.

The incident reportedly occurred Thursday night and lasted about two minutes, as reported by KALB.

Tomlin approached a pit bull in a neighborhood that evening tethered with a heavy chain and forced the dog to perform oral sex on him, according to the Humane Society of Louisiana.

Authorities said Tomlin was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish jail. The 23-year-old is facing one count of sexual abuse of an animal.

Representatives with the Humane Society of Louisiana said the incident was captured on video and that it has offered to pay for a veterinary exam for the dog. The team said it is also helping the owner protect their dog in the future.

“We are grateful to the person who filmed this horrible crime and the work of our volunteer investigators and the Alexandria Police Department for their roles in identifying the suspect and making a swift arrest,” said Jeff Dorson, director of the Humane Society of Louisiana. “These crimes need to be dealt with harshly to deter future similar criminal activity.”

Alexandria police said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crashes cause backup on I-75
Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky
Police lights
Arrest warrant issued for man after woman dropped off at hospital with gunshot wounds
"Sorry, we're closed" sign
Distribution center to close; 212 Kentuckians losing jobs
Authorities responded to a situation on Boonesboro Rd. Thursday afternoon.
Police: Lexington woman taken in for psyche evaluation after multi-county chase
Emergency management officials say the tractor-trailer got stuck in the railroad tunnel in...
Semi gets stuck in Kentucky railroad tunnel

Latest News

Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport, La.
Teacher accused of profanity-laced tirade in front of students put on leave
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
Big Blue Nation is victorious again! Kentucky fans rallied on the final day to win.
Kentucky wins’ Big Blue Slam’ blood drive competition
Bodycam video shows Tyre Nichols being pulled out of his by Memphis police officers. (City of...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols pulled out of car by police