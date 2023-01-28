Issues continue for residents at Veridian Apartments

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tenants at the Veridian Apartments in Lexington have been speaking out about issues for weeks. The challenges started during December’s deep freeze. Many units saw severe damage, ten were condemned. The complex has now filed more than a dozen eviction cases against tenants.

Nancy Cupps has lived at the Veridian Apartments for two years. On Christmas Eve, she says she woke up to a nightmare of a present.

“Stepped off the bed and my carpet was just soaking wet. Started walking through the apartment, the whole apartment was covered with about two inches of water everywhere,” said Cupps.

Cupps says she was left without running water until after the new year and more than a month later there is still a hole in her ceiling.

“The only thing they gave us was two gallons of water,” said Cupps.

Now, the complex has given her something else: a notice to vacate.

“I know there were a lot of apartments and a lot of problems, but it’s like they really didn’t even care,” said Cupps.

Then, just a few days ago she was asked to go down to the leasing office regarding monetary compensation.

“It says they’re gonna give me $133 and I was not to discuss anything about the paper at all with anybody and I would not take any legal action on them and I told them I wasn’t gonna sign it,” said Cupps.

Cupps wasn’t given a copy of the form, but Julian Neustat told WKYT he was asked to sign a similar agreement. He snapped a photo of it.

“Upon signing this agreement, residents agree to take no action which is intended or would reasonably be expected to harm landlord or its reputation,” said Neustat

Neustat says he didn’t sign the agreement either.

“They have not taken good care of people here at all,” said Cupps.

WKYT has previously been told by Brookside Properties to reach out to their attorney in Nashville for any questions. We called the office today and left a message. We have not heard back.

The Mayor’s Office says tenants can also reach out to the Lexington Fair Housing Council with concerns they have.

