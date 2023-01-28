Kentucky wins’ Big Blue Slam’ blood drive competition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The results are in for the annual ‘Big Blue Slam’ blood drive.

Big Blue Nation is victorious again! Kentucky fans rallied on the final day to win.

The Kentucky Blood Center competed against the LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Florida. It’s a friendly rivalry between UK and Florida fans to help fill shelves during the winter months.

More than 1,300 donors came out this week.

Kentucky won by nearly fifty donors.

