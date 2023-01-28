TV anchors T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach leave ABC amid romance

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, former anchors of the afternoon extension of ABC's “Good Morning...
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, former anchors of the afternoon extension of ABC's “Good Morning America," are pictured together in this undated photo.(ET Canada/ YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, anchors at the afternoon extension of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” are leaving the network after their romance was reported in November.

The pair were taken off the air and placed on temporary hiatus after photos surfaced of them holding hands and spending time together. Both were married to other people at the time but had separated.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” an ABC News spokesperson said in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

In a memo sent to network staff at the time, network president Kim Godwin announced the anchors would remain off the air pending the results of an internal review. She called the romance a “distraction.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Sorry, we're closed" sign
Distribution center to close; 212 Kentuckians losing jobs
Multiple crashes cause backup on I-75
Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky
school closings
Fayette Co. Public Schools closed Friday due to icy roads
Authorities responded to a situation on Boonesboro Rd. Thursday afternoon.
Police: Lexington woman taken in for psyche evaluation after multi-county chase
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man wanted after woman shot, dropped off at Ky. hospital arrested in Illinois

Latest News

Fan-favorite vanilla Frosty flavor returns to Wendy’s restaurants.
Wendy’s vanilla Frosty is back on the menu
Three people were killed and four people were wounded in a shooting in a Los Angeles...
Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting
Issues continue for residents at Veridian Apartments
Issues continue for residents at Veridian Apartments
Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in New York. The...
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried, DOJ tussle over his communications