WATCH: Week 10 high school basketball highlights
Girls’ and boys’ games from across the area
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s Week 10 of the high school basketball season. Here are the Friday highlights from across the region.
Trinity at Madison Central; Boyle Co. at Madison Southern; George Rogers Clark at Montgomery Co.
North Laurel at South Laurel; Somerset at Pulaski Co.; Scott Co. at Sayre; George Rogers Clark at Montgomery Co. girls
Great Crossing at Frankfort; Western Hills at Franklin Co.; Danville vs. Pikeville girls (”All A”)
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.