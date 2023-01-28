WATCH: Week 10 high school basketball highlights

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s Week 10 of the high school basketball season. Here are the Friday highlights from across the region.

Trinity at Madison Central; Boyle Co. at Madison Southern; George Rogers Clark at Montgomery Co.

Trinity at Madison Central; Boyle Co. at Madison Southern; George Rogers Clark at Montgomery Co.

North Laurel at South Laurel; Somerset at Pulaski Co.; Scott Co. at Sayre; George Rogers Clark at Montgomery Co. girls

North Laurel at South Laurel; Somerset at Pulaski Co.; Scott Co. at Sayre; George Rogers Clark at Montgomery Co. girls

Great Crossing at Frankfort; Western Hills at Franklin Co.; Danville vs. Pikeville girls (”All A”)

Great Crossing at Frankfort; Western Hills at Franklin Co.; Danville vs. Pikeville girls (”All A”)

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.