Whitley County man convicted of 2021 murder

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following a four-day jury trial, Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling said John Meadows was convicted of murder and tampering with physical evidence for the 2021 death of his girlfriend, Donna Lay.

Lay was reported missing on January 27, 2021.

Bowling added the jury utilized forensic pathology, fingerprint analysis, decomposition and cell phone analysis to conclude that Meadows murdered Lay and tried to hide her body.

Former Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird said officers found human remains inside a trash can when they searched Meadows’ apartment in early February of 2021.

“When we started looking into it and we interviewed the boyfriend, his story just didn’t add up,” Bird said.

Bird added Meadows was living with those remains for around three weeks.

The jury recommended Meadows serve life in prison plus five years.

