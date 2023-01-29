15 Club Fan Fest benefits players, fans alike

UK running back Re'Mahn Davis signs a football for a young Cats fan at the 15 Club Fan Fest on...
UK running back Re'Mahn Davis signs a football for a young Cats fan at the 15 Club Fan Fest on Saturday, January 28, 2023.(Jeremy Tombs)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jan. 28, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On a big day for Big Blue Nation, its fans got a chance to connect with some of their favorite Cats through The 15 Club Fan Fest.

This first ever Fan Fest offered up something its attendees couldn’t have envisioned just a few years ago.

“There was too much red tape with that kind of stuff,” said Ryan Giurgevich, who brough his little cousin from Nicholasville for the event.

“Now a fan can actually come out, do an event, do exclusives and experiences they never could have had before,” said Ryan Miller, CEO of Athlete Advantage.

Ryan Miller founded Athlete Advantage, which in turn formed the NIL collective, the 15 club, that made this possible.

UK running back Re’Mahn Davis sees the opportunity as a blessing for both the players and fans.

“We were those kids, we were those people who were looking at our idols,” said Davis. “To know we’re their idols, it just means even more.”

It helped fellow transfer, Quarterback Devin Leary, to meet someone who’s followed his career from North Carolina to Kentucky.

“It’s super cool that he was my quarterback from my school and now it’s like he lives here,” said Amanda Birman, a native of eastern Kentucky. “I’m a Kentucky fan, Kentucky girl.”

Amanda Birman’s alma mater is North Carolina State, so when she knew Leary would be here, she immediately bought a ticket.

Whether they’re rocking red or bleeding blue...

“I didn’t get heckled so I was very excited,” Birman said.

The ability for UK’s athletes to benefit from their name, image, and likeness is also benefiting its supporter base.

“We’ve got kids that are creating their own businesses, their own LLCs, that they’re able to have through NIL,” Miller said. “Their family might not have had insurance for their brother or sister. These students can now do that through their own business...they’re changing lives of their own family.”

