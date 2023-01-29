EKU picks up bounce-back win against Bellarmine, 73-63

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky evened the season series with Bellarmine with a 73-63 win in Richmond on Saturday.

The two played in Louisville just a couple days ago. Bellarmine’s Garrett Tipton hit a shot with 0.2 seconds left to give the Knights a 72-71 win.

Devontae Blanton led the Colonels (14-9, 7-3) with a game-high 22 points. Leland Walker tossed in 20 for the winners.

EKU hosts Jacksonville St. next Thursday. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m.

