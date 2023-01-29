Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking Multiple Waves of Winter Weather Next Week
I’m tracking multiple chances for unsettled weather next week. Everything from rain, snow, to a winter mix.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - I’m tracking multiple chances for unsettled weather next week. Everything from rain, snow, to a winter mix.

WAVE 1 | Rain | Early Monday

WAVE 2 | Winer Mix | Late Monday into Early Tuesday

Late Monday into Early Tuesday
Late Monday into Early Tuesday

WAVE 3 | Winter Mix | Late Tuesday into Early Wednesday

Late Tuesday into Early Wednesday
Late Tuesday into Early Wednesday

WAVE 4 | Winter Mix | Thursday

Highs cool from the middle 40s on Monday to the lower 30s by Friday - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

