Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - I’m tracking multiple chances for unsettled weather next week. Everything from rain, snow, to a winter mix.

WAVE 1 | Rain | Early Monday

WAVE 2 | Winer Mix | Late Monday into Early Tuesday

WAVE 3 | Winter Mix | Late Tuesday into Early Wednesday

WAVE 4 | Winter Mix | Thursday

Highs cool from the middle 40s on Monday to the lower 30s by Friday - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

