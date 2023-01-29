Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Tracking Multiple Waves of Winter Weather Next Week
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - I’m tracking multiple chances for unsettled weather next week. Everything from rain, snow, to a winter mix.
WAVE 1 | Rain | Early Monday
WAVE 2 | Winer Mix | Late Monday into Early Tuesday
WAVE 3 | Winter Mix | Late Tuesday into Early Wednesday
WAVE 4 | Winter Mix | Thursday
Highs cool from the middle 40s on Monday to the lower 30s by Friday
