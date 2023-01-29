Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking a Soggy Sunday
Expect a chilly rain as a cold front pushes across Central and Eastern Kentucky on Sunday.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Expect a chilly rain as a cold front pushes across Central and Eastern Kentucky on Sunday.

The wind, still wild, from the SW, sustained at 15-20 mph, will gust up to 30 mph.

Here are expected wind gusts as of 12 pm on Sunday.
Here are expected wind gusts as of 12 pm on Sunday.(WKYT)

I’m tracking multiple chances for unsettled weather next week. Everything from rain, snow, to a winter mix.

Tracking multiple chances for unsettled weather next week.
Tracking multiple chances for unsettled weather next week.(WKYT)

Highs cool from the upper 40s on Sunday to the lower 30s by Friday - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

