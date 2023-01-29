Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Tracking a Soggy Sunday
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Expect a chilly rain as a cold front pushes across Central and Eastern Kentucky on Sunday.
The wind, still wild, from the SW, sustained at 15-20 mph, will gust up to 30 mph.
I’m tracking multiple chances for unsettled weather next week. Everything from rain, snow, to a winter mix.
Highs cool from the upper 40s on Sunday to the lower 30s by Friday - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.