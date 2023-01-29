Lex Police investigate Sunday morning incident on Stanton Way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning on Stanton Way.

Shortly before 7:00 AM on Sunday morning, police responded to the Quality Inn hotel in the 1900 block of Stanton Way for a report of a shooting at that location. Upon arrival, police say that they found a male victim, who had suffered a minor injury to his head. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that they have not found any suspects in connection with this incident.

The investigation is ongoing and we will update you as we get more information.

