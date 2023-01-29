Lex Police investigate Sunday morning incident on Stanton Way

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning on Stanton Way.

Shortly before 7:00 AM on Sunday morning, police responded to the Quality Inn hotel in the 1900 block of Stanton Way for a report of a shooting at that location. Upon arrival, police say that they found a male victim, who had suffered a minor injury to his head. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that they have not found any suspects in connection with this incident.

The investigation is ongoing and we will update you as we get more information.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

