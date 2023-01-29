Man dies in apparent home invasion

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after an early morning home invasion in Estill County on Sunday.

Kentucky State Police are investigating the fatal shooting that happened at a home along Richmond Road. Troopers found 43-year-old Jeffrey Johnson of Irvine dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

His body is being taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

KSP says the initial investigation indicates Johnson entered the residence armed and was confronted by a male occupant inside. The occupant retrieved a firearm and fatally shot Johnson. No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.