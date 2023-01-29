Man dies in apparent home invasion

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Fatal Shooting Graphic(Source: MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after an early morning home invasion in Estill County on Sunday.

Kentucky State Police are investigating the fatal shooting that happened at a home along Richmond Road. Troopers found 43-year-old Jeffrey Johnson of Irvine dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

His body is being taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

KSP says the initial investigation indicates Johnson entered the residence armed and was confronted by a male occupant inside. The occupant retrieved a firearm and fatally shot Johnson. No charges have been filed at this time.

