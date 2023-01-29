No. 9 Kansas tops Kentucky in SEC-Big 12 Challenge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team (14-7, 5-3 SEC) fell to the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge inside Rupp Arena Saturday night.

The matchup featured the two winningest programs in NCAA history. The win snapped UK’s four-game winning streak and ended KU’s three-game losing streak. Despite being unranked, UK was was narrowly favored in the game.

At the half, Kansas led UK 41-34. Kansas won the battle on the glass in the first half, 21-13 and the Wildcats had no offensive rebounds. Seniors Jacob Toppin and Oscar Tshiebwe were each held to limited minutes with two fouls each. UK also shot poorly from the free throw line, going 4-11 (36.4%).

Kentucky never led in the second half.

Kansas junior forward Jalen Wilson led all scorers with 22 points. Four Jayhawks scored in double-figures.

Tshiebwe led the Cats with 18 points and 9 rebounds. Both Cason Wallace and Toppin had 14 points. UK just went 2-13 from three-point range and had only four offensive rebounds.

The Big 12 won the final Big 12-SEC Challenge 6-4.

Up next: UK goes to Oxford, Mississippi to face Ole Miss on Tuesday. That game tips off at 9:00 P.M. Eastern on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.