Paris police arrest man after multi-county pursuit with stolen deputy’s vehicle

Shannon was taken into custody by the Paris Police Department and is currently in the Bourbon...
Shannon was taken into custody by the Paris Police Department and is currently in the Bourbon County Detention Center.(Bourbon County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Paris Police Department has arrested a man who stole a deputy’s vehicle in Bourbon County early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 2:00 AM, a Paris police officer made a traffic stop for a vehicle equipment violation in the 1400 block of Main Street. A Bourbon County Deputy arrived to assist at the traffic stop after police began investigating the individuals. 51-year-old Mark Shannon was placed in handcuffs and put in the back of the deputy’s cruiser to be taken to the Bourbon County Detention Center.

According to the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Department, Shannon slipped out of his handcuffs and pried open the plexiglass window that separates the rear of the vehicle from the driver. Shannon reportedly squeezed through the opening and gained control of the vehicle before leaving the scene.

Paris police pursued Shannon from Bourbon County through Fayette County with assistance from various other departments. The stolen police vehicle lost a tire on the interstate before stopping on I-64 West near mile marker 58 in Franklin County.

Shannon was taken into custody by the Paris Police Department and is currently in the Bourbon County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Sorry, we're closed" sign
Distribution center to close; 212 Kentuckians losing jobs
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
A body was found in the water near London Dock Saturday
Body found in Laurel County
McDonald's says it has begun testing strawless lids in some U.S. cities.
McDonald’s is testing new strawless lids at select locations
Issues continue for residents at Veridian Apartments
Issues continue for residents at Veridian Apartments

Latest News

With this latest approval by the FDA, anyone in America above the age of six months old can get...
Lexington doctor weighs in on spread of COVID vaccine misinformation
The Scott County Sheriff’s office says that one person has been pronounced dead at the scene of...
Scott Co. Sheriff’s dept. investigates fatal crash on I-75
Teens attack worker, barricade themselves in office at Warren Juvenile Detention Center
Shortly before 7:00 AM on Sunday morning, police responded to the Quality Inn hotel in the 1900...
Lex Police investigate Sunday morning incident on Stanton Way