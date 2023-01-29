Paris police arrest man after multi-county pursuit with stolen deputy’s vehicle

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Paris Police Department has arrested a man who stole a deputy’s vehicle in Bourbon County early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 2:00 AM, a Paris police officer made a traffic stop for a vehicle equipment violation in the 1400 block of Main Street. A Bourbon County Deputy arrived to assist at the traffic stop after police began investigating the individuals. 51-year-old Mark Shannon was placed in handcuffs and put in the back of the deputy’s cruiser to be taken to the Bourbon County Detention Center.

According to the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Department, Shannon slipped out of his handcuffs and pried open the plexiglass window that separates the rear of the vehicle from the driver. Shannon reportedly squeezed through the opening and gained control of the vehicle before leaving the scene.

Paris police pursued Shannon from Bourbon County through Fayette County with assistance from various other departments. The stolen police vehicle lost a tire on the interstate before stopping on I-64 West near mile marker 58 in Franklin County.

Shannon was taken into custody by the Paris Police Department and is currently in the Bourbon County Detention Center.

