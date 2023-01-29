Religions express unity amid global violence

After the attacks in Jerusalem on Friday and Saturday moments of silence and candlelit vigils...
After the attacks in Jerusalem on Friday and Saturday moments of silence and candlelit vigils were held for those who lost their lives.(Source: WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Imam Gilani is the first Imam in Jessamine County.

One part of his job is spreading words of kindness and unity throughout the community.

“We stand against the aggression,” Imam Irshad Gilani said.

After the attacks in Jerusalem on Friday and Saturday moments of silence and candlelit vigils were held for those who lost their lives.

Imam Gilani says regardless of religion, everyone is human and should be treated as equals.

“I make myself be family member of that person on the humanitarian basis. Our creator is one, regardless of Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, atheist, they are all my brothers and sisters because the creator created us as a human being,” Imam Gilani said.

Rabbi Litvin, with Chabad of the Bluegrass, said having the support from others in the community means a lot, but these attacks are becoming too common.

“Seeing the chilling video of a terrorist hiding behind a car, a young person who was raised to believe this is the greatest way to serve our God, is horrifying.” Rabbi Litvin said.

He said we need to talk about antisemitism and spread awareness.

“When things of this nature happen in Jerusalem, in Pakistan, in Afghanistan, I have the same pain in my heart. Somebody who belongs to me as a creation of God is getting hurt and this needs to be stopped,” Imam Gilani.

Rabbi Litvin wants people to feel safe and welcomed in the community.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Sorry, we're closed" sign
Distribution center to close; 212 Kentuckians losing jobs
Multiple crashes cause backup on I-75
Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky
school closings
Fayette Co. Public Schools closed Friday due to icy roads
Powell was arrested in Illinois stemming from warrant out of Pulaski County, Ky.
Man wanted after woman shot, dropped off at Ky. hospital arrested in Illinois
Authorities responded to a situation on Boonesboro Rd. Thursday afternoon.
Police: Lexington woman taken in for psyche evaluation after multi-county chase

Latest News

A body was found in the water near London Dock Saturday
Body found in Laurel County
Aspire Fitness hosts annual Sweat4Surgery Sweatathon
WATCH | Aspire Fitness hosts annual Sweat4Surgery Sweatathon
Fitness Class at Sweatathon
Aspire Fitness Finishes 26 Hour Sweatathon
Issues continue for residents at Veridian Apartments
WATCH | Issues continue for residents at Veridian Apartments