Scott Co. Sheriff’s dept. investigates fatal crash on I-75

Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a fatal crash on I-75.

The accident happened Sunday morning on I-75 northbound near mile marker 123.

The Scott County Sheriff’s office says that one person has been pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Another person has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

