SHERIFF: Three Wayne County men arrested after starting a fire

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three Wayne County men were arrested after reportedly starting a fire in a grassy field.

Saturday evening, deputies responded to Sexton Road for an out-of-control fire complaint.

When they arrived, deputies found three men trying to put out the fire.

Fire officials also responded to the scene, and they were able to extinguish the fire.

Officials said the fire was started in a burn pit, and the pit was located in a grassy field. Officials added the grass was approximately three-feet tall in the field.

When the fire was extinguished, it was approximately 15 feet away from a propane tank belonging to a home on Sexton Road and approximately 20 feet away from a home on KY-200.

At the time of the fire, one home had two people inside, and the other home had one person inside.

Jeremiah Burnett, Matthew Hall and Dustin Angel were arrested and charged with three counts of wanton endangerment.

The three men were taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

