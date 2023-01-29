Teens attack worker, barricade themselves in office at Warren Juvenile Detention Center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A second incident in less than a week has law enforcement investigating at the Warren Juvenile Detention Center.

Saturday evening, around 6:30, three juveniles in the facility attacked a youth worker, according to a news release.

The juveniles then barricaded themselves inside an office by blocking the door with a file cabinet.

The Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) immediately contacted the Kentucky State Police and the Warren County Regional Jail’s Critical Emergency Response Team for assistance.

Both agencies responded to the facility and quickly resolved the situation without force. The juveniles involved were not injured.

According to the DJJ, the juveniles involved are 16 years old and were in the facility facing charges of murder, first-degree robbery, and trafficking.

This incident is the second in less than a week at the facility. These juveniles were not involved in the incident on Jan. 23, when several juvenile offenders orchestrated an attack on the staff.

The facility is now operating under controlled confinement. That means movement inside the facility is limited.

KSP is investigating, and criminal charges are being sought, officials said in the release.

