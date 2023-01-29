UK Women’s Basketball tops Mizzou 77-54

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats women’s basketball team (10-11, 2-7 SEC) beat the Missouri Tigers (14-8, 3-6 SEC) 77-54 inside Memorial Coliseum Sunday afternoon.

𝐂𝐀𝐓𝐒 🔛🔝@KentuckyWBB shoots 52% from the field as the Wildcats overpower Missouri!#SECWBB pic.twitter.com/iKn9ia2kGw — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) January 29, 2023

Going in to the game, UK was on a two-game losing streak.

Sophomore guard Jada Walker led the way for the Cats with 18 points, five assists and three steals. Four UK players scored in double figures as UK shot over 53% from three-point range.

Mizzou senior forward Hayley Frank had a game-high 21 points.

UK goes to No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 7:00 P.M. on SEC Network.

