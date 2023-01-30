Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Wintry Mess Moves In Tonight

winter
winter(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A nasty combination of winter precipitation is about to roll through Kentucky, causing issues along the way. Snow, sleet and freezing rain develop later this evening and carry us through early Tuesday. Another wave may follow that later in the day.

Let’s start with the Winter Weather Advisory that’s out for much of Kentucky.

With all modes of precipitation falling, it’s a tough call for specifics for any one location. Many areas will see light accumulations of snow, sleet and some ice. This will lead to hazardous travel conditions later tonight and early Tuesday. Delays and cancellations are a good bet.

Another wave of light wintry weather is then likely to impact the southern half of the state late Tuesday into Tuesday night.

There could be another light mix in the south on Thursday.

Cold and dry weather returns by Friday and takes us into the upcoming weekend.

