Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A messy system will move in this evening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A system will track into the region later tonight and through the day on Tuesday.

Here we go! The pattern has shifted and put parts of Kentucky right in the line of sight for something wintry to make its way through the region. Let’s look at this by key times over the next few days.

Monday Night

Freezing rain and snow will sweep into the region.

Areas south of Lexington will pick up a longer period of ice.

Tuesday Morning

Travel will be very tricky with snow and ice

Light ice accumulations of a tenth of an inch or less.

Snowfall will be more likely along and north of I-64.

We likely pick up a couple of inches of snowfall.

Tuesday night

Another round of wintry weather will sweep into southern Kentucky.

This could lead to more ice accumulation.

Wednesday morning

Traffic troubles will likely add up in southern Kentucky.

An additional amount of light ice will accumulate.

There’s another shot for Thursday but I will tackle it a little more in detail on Tuesday. Plenty of wintry weather to get through over the next few days.

Take care of each other!

