Kentucky sued over counties’ costs to house state inmates

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A new lawsuit claims that Kentucky counties are unfairly stuck with the costs of housing, feeding and providing medical and psychiatric care for state inmates.

The suit against the state Corrections Department was filed recently in Franklin Circuit Court.

Media outlets report that the suit was filed by the Kentucky Jailers Association and the elected jailers of Boyd, Campbell, Kenton and Marion counties.

The jailers say the daily fees paid for state inmates serving time in county jails are grossly inadequate.

In a written statement, the Corrections Department said it had not yet been served with the suit.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man dies in apparent home invasion
A mess of a forecast
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A messy system will move in this evening
"Sorry, we're closed" sign
Distribution center to close; 212 Kentuckians losing jobs
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
The Scott County Sheriff’s office says that one person has been pronounced dead at the scene of...
Scott Co. Sheriff’s dept. investigates fatal crash on I-75

Latest News

Secretary of State Michael Adams says the percentage of Kentucky’s registered voters who aren’t...
Registration grows among voters not tied to major parties
Two dead in Floyd County crash, officials say
Tyre Nichols died three days after a confrontations with officers in Memphis on Jan. 7,...
Chief Weathers talks with WKYT about policing in Lexington in wake of Tyre Nichols video release
Chad Fyffe
Ky. high school wrestling coach accused of attacking, threatening to kill wife