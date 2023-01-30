Ky. high school wrestling coach accused of attacking, threatening to kill wife
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Madison County coach is accused of attacking his wife.
Chad Fyffe was arrested Sunday.
He is a wrestling coach at Madison Central High School. The school’s website also lists him as a health and P.E. instructor.
According to his arrest citation, Fyffe’s wife called police and said he was threatening her with a gun.
Fyffe was found standing outside holding a handgun in the air.
Police say he was under the influence and unable to make a clear statement.
His wife had bruises and swelling on her face and neck.
Fyffe is charged with assault.
