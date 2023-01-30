LexArts seeking artists for slave memorial at Henry Clay Estate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate and LexArts are putting out a nationwide call to artists to create a memorial for the more than 100 men and women enslaved on the plantation.

Recently, tourists at the estate have inquired about forced labor on the property during the 1800′s. Now, one selected artist will have the opportunity to capture the existence and the voice of the slave that was once silenced.

The committee is looking for qualified artists who have worked with community groups or with a historic site.

“It will require an artist that has sensitivity to the people that we are working with and to the topic,” Henry Clay Memorial Foundation executive director, Jim Clark said.

Clark says slaves mostly worked in hemp production(which was hard labor) and took care of cattle.

Clark says one of the main goals is to get more information from people in the community who once had family working on the property to try to connect the missing pieces of the enslaved.

LexArts community director Nathan Zamarron says pieces like this can force a positive conversation with a past that is difficult to discuss.

“I think it can help us have dialogue that can be difficult to have otherwise,” said Zamarron. “I think it really can be a powerful experience for our citizens and visitors to create that dialogue opportunity.”

It’s projected hundreds of qualified artists from across the nation will submit an application. The goal is to select one artist by this Summer.

The one nominated will have a $250,000 budget, and the artwork is expected to be completed by 2025.

