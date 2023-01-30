Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington

The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a...
The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a key. The mail carrier handed over a mailbag, which had a key inside, and the suspect ran off.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a mail carrier was robbed in Lexington.

It happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the Spring Meadows Drive area, off Harrodsburg Road.

The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a key. The mail carrier handed over a mailbag, which had a key inside, and the suspect ran off.

Officers later found the mailbag nearby but not the key.

Police set up a perimeter but couldn’t find the suspect. 

Police say the only description they have of the suspect is a male wearing all black clothing and a ski mask.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man dies in apparent home invasion
A mess of a forecast
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A messy system will move in this evening
"Sorry, we're closed" sign
Distribution center to close; 212 Kentuckians losing jobs
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
The Scott County Sheriff’s office says that one person has been pronounced dead at the scene of...
Scott Co. Sheriff’s dept. investigates fatal crash on I-75

Latest News

Secretary of State Michael Adams says the percentage of Kentucky’s registered voters who aren’t...
Registration grows among voters not tied to major parties
MGN
Kentucky sued over counties’ costs to house state inmates
Two dead in Floyd County crash, officials say
Two dead in Floyd County crash, officials say
Tyre Nichols died three days after a confrontations with officers in Memphis on Jan. 7,...
Chief Weathers talks with WKYT about policing in Lexington in wake of Tyre Nichols video release