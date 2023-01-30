Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a mail carrier was robbed in Lexington.

It happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the Spring Meadows Drive area, off Harrodsburg Road.

The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a key. The mail carrier handed over a mailbag, which had a key inside, and the suspect ran off.

Officers later found the mailbag nearby but not the key.

Police set up a perimeter but couldn’t find the suspect.

Police say the only description they have of the suspect is a male wearing all black clothing and a ski mask.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

