Multiple unexplained deaths reported at South Carolina home

Multiple unexplained deaths occurred at a West Greenville, South Carolina, home on Sunday, authorities said.
By Sumner Moorer and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office along with the Greenville County Sheriff’s office said Sunday that they’re responding to a scene in West Greenville.

The coroner’s office said there are multiple unexplained deaths after authorities received a medical call about several people at a home on Worth St.

The coroner’s office said someone called 911 to report a cardiac arrest.

A heavy law enforcement presence was reported at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man dies in apparent home invasion
"Sorry, we're closed" sign
Distribution center to close; 212 Kentuckians losing jobs
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
The Scott County Sheriff’s office says that one person has been pronounced dead at the scene of...
Scott Co. Sheriff’s dept. investigates fatal crash on I-75
A body was found in the water near London Dock Saturday
Body found in Laurel County

Latest News

School where 6-year-old shot his teacher set to reopen
COVID-19 is at a “transition point,” but it remains a public health emergency of international...
COVID-19 pandemic is at ‘transition point,’ WHO says
WARNING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT: The video appears to tell a different story.
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols beating video appears to contradict early police statements
An expert maps out the strategies of the Russian and Ukrainian armies as they battle over key...
Ukraine: What Putin might be planning