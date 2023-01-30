Police search for suspect in pharmacy robbery
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at an area pharmacy.
It happened around 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Walgreens along the 2200 block of Richmond Road.
According to officials, a male suspect entered the premise and brandished a weapon, demanding narcotics. He fled the scene with an unknown amount of drugs.
Lexington Police say they’ve been searching the area using K-9 officers.
More details are expected to be released later this evening.
