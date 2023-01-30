Police search for suspect in pharmacy robbery

A male suspect fled the area with an unknown number of drugs.
A male suspect fled the area with an unknown number of drugs.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at an area pharmacy.

It happened around 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Walgreens along the 2200 block of Richmond Road.

According to officials, a male suspect entered the premise and brandished a weapon, demanding narcotics. He fled the scene with an unknown amount of drugs.

Lexington Police say they’ve been searching the area using K-9 officers.

More details are expected to be released later this evening.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Sorry, we're closed" sign
Distribution center to close; 212 Kentuckians losing jobs
A body was found in the water near London Dock Saturday
Body found in Laurel County
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
Issues continue for residents at Veridian Apartments
Issues continue for residents at Veridian Apartments
McDonald's says it has begun testing strawless lids in some U.S. cities.
McDonald’s is testing new strawless lids at select locations

Latest News

LEXINGTON DOCTOR WEIGHS IN ON COVID VACCINE MISINFORMATION
WATCH | LEXINGTON DOCTOR WEIGHS IN ON COVID VACCINE MISINFORMATION
WHY GAS PRICES MIGHT BE STARTING TO INCREASE AGAIN
WATCH | WHY GAS PRICES MIGHT BE STARTING TO INCREASE AGAIN
Community fears relapse of last summer's gas prices.
Why Gas Prices Could Still Be On The Rise
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man dies in apparent home invasion