Police search for suspect in pharmacy robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at an area pharmacy.

It happened around 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Walgreens along the 2200 block of Richmond Road.

According to officials, a male suspect entered the premise and brandished a weapon, demanding narcotics. He fled the scene with an unknown amount of drugs.

Lexington Police say they’ve been searching the area using K-9 officers.

More details are expected to be released later this evening.

