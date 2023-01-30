Two dead in Floyd County crash, officials say

Two dead in Floyd County crash, officials say
Two dead in Floyd County crash, officials say(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres and Buddy Forbes
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash.

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams told WYMT two county employees were involved in a crash on Monday.

He said the crash happened in the Allen community on KY 1428 near the Worldwide Equipment Building.

Williams added one employee was driving a county truck with a plow when the other employee, driving her personal car, hydroplaned and hit the truck. One person was trapped inside the car.

We are told the car had a mother, teen twins and an infant inside.

The truck driver is okay, but we understand one person died at the scene and another at a hospital.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man dies in apparent home invasion
A mess of a forecast
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A messy system will move in this evening
"Sorry, we're closed" sign
Distribution center to close; 212 Kentuckians losing jobs
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
The Scott County Sheriff’s office says that one person has been pronounced dead at the scene of...
Scott Co. Sheriff’s dept. investigates fatal crash on I-75

Latest News

The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a...
Mail carrier robbed in Lexington
Secretary of State Michael Adams says the percentage of Kentucky’s registered voters who aren’t...
Registration grows among voters not tied to major parties
MGN
Kentucky sued over counties’ costs to house state inmates
Tyre Nichols died three days after a confrontations with officers in Memphis on Jan. 7,...
Chief Weathers talks with WKYT about policing in Lexington in wake of Tyre Nichols video release