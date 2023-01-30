UK’s Cason Wallace named SEC Freshman of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK freshman guard Cason Wallace has been named SEC freshman of the week for the second time. He last earned the honor on December 27.

Against Vanderbilt and No. 9 Kansas, the Dallas, Texas native averaged 12 points, 5.5 rebounds, three assists and 2.5 steals.

In the Kentucky win at Vanderbilt on Tuesday night, Wallace had 10 points (two three-pointers) and five rebounds in 32 minutes. On Saturday against the Jayhawks, Wallace totaled 14 points and six boards to go along with a team-best five assists and five steals. The games were Wallace’s 11th and 12th double-figure scoring games of the season according to UK Athletics.

Wallace ranks among the league leaders in steals per game (6th/2.05), assists per game (7th/3.6) and assist-to-turnover ratio (8th/2.00-to-1). He sits third on the team with 11.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game and is the only Wildcat to start all 21 contests.

Wallace and the Wildcats travel to Oxford, Mississippi, for a 9 p.m. ET tip Tuesday at Ole Miss. The game will be televised by ESPN.

