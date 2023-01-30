UK’s Cason Wallace named SEC Freshman of the Week

UK freshman guard Cason Wallace has been named SEC freshman of the week for the second time.
Kentucky's Cason Wallace dunks during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game...
Kentucky's Cason Wallace dunks during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against LSU in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK freshman guard Cason Wallace has been named SEC freshman of the week for the second time. He last earned the honor on December 27.

Against Vanderbilt and No. 9 Kansas, the Dallas, Texas native averaged 12 points, 5.5 rebounds, three assists and 2.5 steals.

In the Kentucky win at Vanderbilt on Tuesday night, Wallace had 10 points (two three-pointers) and five rebounds in 32 minutes. On Saturday against the Jayhawks, Wallace totaled 14 points and six boards to go along with a team-best five assists and five steals. The games were Wallace’s 11th and 12th double-figure scoring games of the season according to UK Athletics.

Wallace ranks among the league leaders in steals per game (6th/2.05), assists per game (7th/3.6) and assist-to-turnover ratio (8th/2.00-to-1). He sits third on the team with 11.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game and is the only Wildcat to start all 21 contests.

Wallace and the Wildcats travel to Oxford, Mississippi, for a 9 p.m. ET tip Tuesday at Ole Miss. The game will be televised by ESPN.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man dies in apparent home invasion
A mess of a forecast
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A messy system will move in this evening
"Sorry, we're closed" sign
Distribution center to close; 212 Kentuckians losing jobs
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
The Scott County Sheriff’s office says that one person has been pronounced dead at the scene of...
Scott Co. Sheriff’s dept. investigates fatal crash on I-75

Latest News

Maddie Scherr and Robyn Benton in UK's win over Missouri.
UK Women’s Basketball tops Mizzou 77-54
Kansas' Jalen Wilson (10) is defended by Kentucky's Jacob Toppin (0) during the first half of...
No. 9 Kansas tops Kentucky in SEC-Big 12 Challenge
Leland Walker rises for a shot attempt against Bellarmine.
EKU picks up bounce-back win against Bellarmine, 73-63
wkyt gametime
WATCH: Week 10 high school basketball highlights