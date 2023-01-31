Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closings

Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not...
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced a new wave of store closings as the company could be nearing bankruptcy.

The company announced another 87 closings Monday, and it also includes several Buy Buy Baby locations along with all of the remaining Harmon stores.

This decision comes weeks after Bed Bath & Beyond announced it was on track to close 150 stores.

The retailer stated in an SEC filing that it is in default on its loans and is considering restructuring its debt under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

Reuters reported Bed Bath & Beyond could file for bankruptcy as soon as this week unless a last-minute buyer emerges.

In a Jan. 5 business update, the company concluded there was “substantial doubt” about the company’s ability to continue because of recurring losses and negative cash flow.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock price has declined nearly 90% since August.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mess of a forecast
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A messy system will move in this evening
The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a...
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington
winter
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Wintry Mess Moves In Tonight
School weather cancellations
Fayette Co. Public Schools among dozens of districts closed Tuesday
MGN Online
Woman indicted in connection with theft of millions in federal funds meant for Lexington

Latest News

FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are...
Biden to highlight grant for NYC rail tunnel under Hudson
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
Santos tells colleagues he won’t serve on 2 committees
Eviction cases from a Lexington apartment complex headed to court Tuesday morning.
Veridian Apartments eviction cases go before Lexington judge
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?